Stand up for Indian Muslims

FINALLY strong voices have started emanating at the international level condemning the state-sponsored persecution and atrocities of Indian Muslims and demanding stern action against the Indian Government for committing crimes against humanity.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom, in its report, has detailed in length Modi government’s policies against Muslims and re-entered India into its list of Country of Particular Concern, recommending the US Government to impose targeted sanctions on Indian Government agencies and officials responsible for severe violations of religious freedom. Some Muslim countries have also started adding their voice in support of the oppressed Indian Muslims – the situation for whom is getting worst with each passing day. Voicing concerns over the plight of Indian Muslims, Kuwait has sought the intervention of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to tackle the anti-Muslim sentiments in India. In fact, the Kuwaiti Minister Abdullah Al Shoreka not only hit out hard at India but also warned it of political, legal and economic consequences over the treatment being meted out to Muslims. Indeed punitive actions and practical steps are required to bring the BJP Government to senses and stop it from the crimes that it is committing against the Muslims. It would not be wrong to say that the Indian society stands radicalized today because of hate based policies being propagated by Modi. This radicalization is visible on the Indian media as well as other segments of the society who have come all out against the Muslims. Now is the test case for the US Administration as to how seriously it takes the recommendations of its Commission on Religious Freedom about imposing sanctions on India. Such a move by the US will not only help bring ease and relief in the life of Indian Muslims but also send a very positive message to the Muslim countries that the world superpower does not make compromises when it comes to the religious freedom and rights. OIC also needs to swing into action and adopt a unanimous strategy to punish the extremist Indian Government for its anti-Muslim acts. We need to tell the Indian Muslims that they are not alone but the entire Ummah stands by them. Important Muslim countries must understand that this hate of Modi against Muslims is universal in nature and not confined to India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir.