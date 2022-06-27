Stand collapses during Columbia bullfight; 4 killed, scores injured

A bullfight event in Columbia turned out to be tragic as four people died while more than three hundred sustained injuries when a stand collapsed on Sunday.

Officials said that the horrific incident took place in a stadium in the city of El Espinal in Tolima state during a traditional event called “corraleja” in which members of the public enter the ring to engage the bulls.

In drone footage, that was shared online, a multi-story wooden stand filled with people could be seen collapsing.

Bull fighting, banned in Bogotá since 2019 for its cruelty, is still popular in rural communities of Colombia. Authorities estimate at least 500 have been injured after a stadium collapsed during a bull fight in El Espinal, 90 miles outside of Bogotá. pic.twitter.com/rmBaM67tcr — Alex Bare (@alexbaretv) June 26, 2022

Sunday’s event was part of celebrations of the popular San Pedro festival.

Outgoing President Ivan Duque said there would be an investigation, while President-elect Gustavo Petro urged local officials to ban such events.