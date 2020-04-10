Stampede during ration distribution claims woman’s life

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MULTAN An elderly woman lost her life in a stampede in Multan on the occasion of the distribution of aid under the Ehsaas program. According to details, the stampede broke out at Qasim Pur Center in Multan during the distribution of aid to people under the Ehsaas program which claimed 70-years-old woman’s life while more than 20 women also sustained injuries. It is pertinent to mention here that a huge crowd witnessed at the center in Multan while police completely failed to implement social distancing to prevent people from the coronavirus.