Stampede at ration distribution point kills 11 in Karachi

KARACHI – At least 11 people, including women and children, were killed in a stampede at a free ration distribution point in the Site area of the southern port city of Karachi on Friday.

Police told media that ration was being distributed at a factory where a huge number of people had gathered, adding that the point had been set up without informing the relevant police station. Several people were also injured in the incident.

This is a matter of concern for every Pakistani, because our people do not deserve this humiliation at all.

.#PakistanEconomicCrisis #Pakistan #PakistanUnderFasicsm pic.twitter.com/au63GR61vr — ISF Karachi Official (@ISFKarachi) March 31, 2023

They said the stampede occurred due to a lack of management, adding that a boundary wall of a nullah located near the site also collapsed. He said an investigation into the matter has been launched while seven people have been arrested.

The bodies and injured people have been shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where some of the injured have been declared critical.