Stampede at airport as ASF official opens fire

Staff Reporter

Firing at the Allama Iqbal Internation Airport on Monday caused panic among visitors and passengers, and also sparked stampede, local media reported.

Reports claim that fire was opened by an official of the Airport Security Force in the departure lounge; however, no mishap has been reported.

Taking prompt action, the official identified as Faisal has been taken into custody and the gun has been confiscated.

A probe into the matter has been launched to find out whether the incident happened mistakenly or intentionally.

Thousands of people visited the airport on a daily basis as it is the third largest civil airport by traffic in Pakistan, serving Lahore, the capital of Punjab province as well a large portion of the travellers from the Punjab province.

The ASF is part of the Aviation Division (Pakistan) and is responsible for protecting the airports, facilities and the planes (on-ground or in-air).

ASF safeguards the civil aviation industry against unlawful interferences, adopting counter-terrorism measures, preventing crime and maintaining law and order within the limits of airports in Pakistan.