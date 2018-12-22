Stallholders stage protest

Rawalpindi

The stall holders staged protest against Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on third consecutive day on Saturday for destroying their businesses. The protesters demanded Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig.Shahzad Tanveer and Cantonment Executive Officer to solve their genuine problems.

They blamed that RCB uprooted their sale stalls and not allocating them alternative place for business. The protesters also organized hunger camp at Bank Road which was also visited by the politicians, traders and other notables of the areas.—APP

