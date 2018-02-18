Stakeholders discuss textile industry’s viability

Lahore

Textile industry associations met here at APTMA (All Pakistan Textile Mills Assocation) house on Saturday to deliberate upon the issues concerning viability of the textile industry in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the APMTA, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufaturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA), Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Assocation (PHMA), Pakistan Textile Exporters Assocation (PTEA), All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA), Council of Powerlooms Association, Pakistan Kintwear and Sweater Exporters Association (PAKSEA).

They were agreed to call on Punjab Chief Minister for securing uniform energy price.

They also decided to seek Chief Minister’s intervention for an immediate liquidation of the stuck up refunds of sales tax.

While apprehending closure of Punjab-based textile industry, they urged the provincial government to either secure a uniform energy price from the federal government or bear the price differential.

The textile industry leadership said that manufacturing units of spinning, weaving, dyeing, readymade garments, hosiery, towel and other sectors were becoming redundant due to energy price disparity.

Workers of these mills were being laid off day in and day out, they said and asserted that both the backward and forward linkages and allied sectors of the textile industry were facing the brunt of the situation.—APP