Stakeholders agree to PC’s amendments in Loans for Agriculture Act

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The stakeholders have agreed to move ahead with these amendments Agriculture, commercial and industrial loans act1973 proposed by the Privatization Commission. Representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan, National Bank, Zari Taraqiati Bank Limited, Finance Ministry and Habib Bank Limited, expressed their consent to these amendments in a meeting held here on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz while Federal Minister for Power Awais Leghari was also present in the third meeting on the subject to finalize the proposed amendments in the act to enable rural population to access the loan for purposes other than agriculture.

The Minister stated that the purpose of the subject amendments would be to widen the scope of the act and outreach of the loan facility under this act. The Minister stressed the need for revisiting the Loans for Agriculture, Commercial and Industrial Purposes Act 1973, which was restricted with only agriculture loaning on the basis of PIU and ASV.

Federal Minister proposed that new measures must be introduced where banks should lend on the commercial property on the basis of DC rates, which must be included in passbook, also on the basis of disposable income or other verifiable income means.

Moreover the deposit base of the banks is fast growing whereas the lending is restricted with the agriculture loaning, the minister called for enhancing banking sector outreach in the rural areas of the country in order to ensure easy access to credit facility for the people living in underprivileged and far flung areas of the country.

The Minister also asked for extending the credit outreach facility for other sectors and it should not be merely restricted to agriculture or farming. The definition of ‘land’ needs to be redefined and land falling under residential or commercial category could also be incorporated. This would be an expansion of PIU.

He further said that only then the real purpose of the act could be materialized. It may be recalled that the cabinet has formed an inter-ministerial Committee headed by Minister for Privatisation to propose amendment in the above mentioned act.