Stage, TV actor Sultan Bhutta dies

Multan

Renowned artiste of stage and drama Muhammad Sultan Bhutta died of lungs related complications in the wee hours of Tuesday here. He was around 55. Actor’s younger brother, Sikandar Bhutta, told APP that Sultan’s condition deteriorated on Monday evening and he was rushed to Accident & Emergency (A&E) ward of Nishtar Hospital.

After initial treatment at the Emergency, doctors referred him to Ward No 23 (Chest Ward) where his condition worsened and he died in small hours on Tuesday.

Sikandar said that Sultan Bhutta was undergoing treatment for lungs for the last one year and doctors had recommended him to quit smoking. He acted on the doctor’s advice and quit smoking one year back.—APP