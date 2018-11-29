Stage play held at RAC

A stage play ‘Teri Jan ki Qasam’ was arranged here Wednesday late evening under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) entertaining the audience of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The play was written by Aasma Butt and directed by Amjad Chaudhry. The aim of conducting the play was to provide neat and clean entertainment facility to people of twin cities and to encourage the local drama artists. The play revolved round the social system of the society which had been forgotten and neglected badly with the advent of modern trends.—APP

