Staff’s capacity-building

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has undertaken a number of programs on regular basis for the capacity-building of its staff, so as to provide best possible academic services to its 1.3 million students across the country, it was stated here on Thursday. Since, the incumbent Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui took over his responsibilities about three and half years back, he laid special focus on professional development of the Faculty and the members of the services departments.

The training workshops were arranged at the main Campus and regional offices-level and it has been made a regular feature. The staff was equipped with the new technology. The 44-regional offices was provided ‘state-of-the-art’ technology, computers and other soft—ware equipment so that they could enhance their academic output in admission, examination and delivery process.—INP

