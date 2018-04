Staff Reporter

The Government of Sindh has allowed and sanctioned incentive of higher grade to 723 staffers of BS-01 to BS-16 of Agriculture Engineering and Water Management Wing of Agriculture,Supply and Prices department of different caders.

The incentive is allowed on the basis of time scale to only those, who are holding isolated posts since their initial appointment and having no upward mobility (only non-promotional posts) withimmediate effect, said a statement on Thursday.