Staff shortage at LRC creating problems for people

Raza Naqvi

Attock

People are facing problems in registration of property or getting land record due to shortage of staff in Land Record Center (LRC) Attock.

Talking to APP, the people said the government had taken a good step to computerize land record but it was of no use if the was recruited as per requirement. “We visit the center to get the record of our plots but have to wait for hours as only three out of 15 counters are operational,” Aslam, who was at the Centre for getting record of his plot, said.

Assistant Commissioner Attock Marzeya Saleem, when contacted, said she regularly visited the Center to listen to the complaints of the people, who had to face difficulty because of staff shortage.

She said 900 posts of computer operators were vacant across the Punjab province, including Attock district, which, if filled, could resolve the staff shortage problem to large extent.