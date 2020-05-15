Staff Reporter Islamabad Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday warned that the number of coronavirus cases in the country will continue to rise. He, however, assured the nation that “data and modelling have not shown any evidence that the disease will spread so rapidly that the healthcare system will collapse”. Speaking during the ongoing special National Assembly session on Covid-19, Umar said that if a lockdown could have ended the virus, it would have been proven by at least one country. He pointed out that in countries which imposed strict lockdowns to curb the spread, the disease reemerged after restrictions were eased.“This is not dengue which will go away if we kill the mosquitoes,” he said, adding that the disease will only end once a vaccine is developed. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had foreseen the impact of a lockdown in the country on poor people two months ago while many countries were coming to the same realisation now. “You have seen Russia, India and other countries that are reaching the peak of the virus [but] they are easing lockdowns because of the economic implications.” He said that the country had pandemic experts, artificial intelligence specialists and data scientists on board and the government made decisions after consulting them. While talking about the government’s tracing, testing and quarantine strategy, Umar said that the government had identified more than 500 areas in the country as virus hotspots and action had been taken to put them under quarantine. “We have seen a lot of benefit from it,” he added.

Karachi

In line with market expectations, Pakistan’s central bank has cut the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 8% to help people, businesses and the economy fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The State Bank of Pakistan announced the decision taken by its monetary policy committee in a meeting on Friday. A further drop expected in the rate of inflation provided a room to the central bank to having cut the rate.
“This decision reflected the MPC’s view that the inflation outlook has improved further in light of the recent cut in domestic fuel prices. As a result, inflation could fall closer to the lower end of the previously announced ranges of 11-12% this fiscal year and 7-9% next fiscal year,” a statement issued by the bank stated.
The interest rate is a tool available with SBP to create a balance between the rate of inflation and economic activities in the country.
The MPC highlighted that the coronavirus pandemic has created unique challenges for monetary policy due to its non-economic origin and the temporary disruption of economic activity required to combat it.
While easier monetary policy can neither affect the rate of infection transmission nor prevent the near-term fall in economic activity due to lockdowns, it can provide liquidity support to households and businesses to help them through the ensuing temporary phase of economic disruption. “In particular, the successive policy rate cuts and sizeable cheap loans provided through the SBP’s enhanced refinancing facilities have helped maintain credit flows, bolster the cash flow of borrowers, and support asset prices.” This has contained the tightening of financial conditions that would otherwise have amplified the initial necessary contraction in activity.

