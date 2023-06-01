Staff protest against police torture of doctor, nurses at Lahore’s Children Hospital

The medical and paramedical staff at Lahore’s Children Hospital protested on road Wednesday against the alleged police torture on duty doctor and nurses over the death of a child in the hospital.

The doctors and the paramedical staff blocked the road in front of the hospital, disrupting the flow of traffic on Ferozepur Road.

Due to the protest by the hospital staff, the treatment of patients in the outdoor and indoor wards of the hospital was interrupted.

“Strict action should be taken against those who assaulted Dr Saad and the nurses. They should be severely punished,” the Young Doctors Association (YDA) demanded.

It is to be noted here that some policemen had subjected the duty doctor and nurses to torture over the death of a child in Children Hospital, Lahore.