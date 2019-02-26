Stable future of region depends upon peaceful resolution of Afghanistan: Asad

Staff Reporter

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has stressed the need for robust connectivity with Turkmenistan and added that Turkmenistan holds a unique importance in Pakistan’s strategic calculations for regional cooperation.

He highlighted that Pak-Turkmenistan relations are grounded in shared perspective on regional challenges and stronger cultural affinities and urged the need for taking this relation to a new height.

He was speaking to the Ambassador of Turkmenistan Mr. Atadjan Movlamov, who called on him at Parliament House, Islamabad on Tuesday.

He said that Pakistan is committed to cementing trade and economic relations with Turkmenistan.

He outlined that that TAPI pipeline is not just an energy pipeline but a milestone in forging greater integration between South and Central Asian nations.

He remarked that Pakistan confidently count on Turkmenistan’s cooperation for restraining Pakistan’s energy dip. While discussing the completion of TAPI gas pipeline project, the Speaker said that stable future of the region depends upon peaceful resolution of Afghanistan issue.

He expressed the hope regarding earlier completion of TAPI project.

TAPI project can be dovetailed with CPEC and wished that parliaments of both countries could play a proactive role in this regard, the Speaker added.

He also said that Pakistan views high its relation with Turkmenistan as the relations between both countries are based upon mutual brotherhood, same culture and language.

He further mentioned that the cooperation between Turkmenistan and Pakistan is vital for regional and world peace.

He also said that National Assembly has already established friendship group with Turkmenistan which will improve inter parliamentary connection and it would further enhance cooperation between both nations.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan Mr. Atadjan Movlamov said the relation between Pakistan and Turkmenistan are based on strategic interest and the Turkmenistan’s nation cannot forget that it was Pakistan which accepted the independent status of Turkmenistan in 1991. While talking about TAPI gas pipeline project, he mentioned that it will not only be limited to gas supply but also consists of roads, train and power transmission line.

He said that Turkmenistan believes in mutual cooperation with Pakistan and wishes to further enhance this cooperation. He said the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan will visit Pakistan soon.

