Stable democracy on possible through strong parliament: President

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain has stability of democracy in the country can only acquired through a strong parliament and role of Senate is vital to ensure supremacy of the parliament.

The President expressed these views while talking to Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwala who called him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

Mamnoon Hussain congratulated the newly elected Deputy Chairman Senate on his election.

He expressed his hope that the parliamentarians would make legislation for public welfare to enhance their confidence in the parliament.

Saleem Mandviwala assured the President that he would carry out his professional responsibilities at his fullest.

Orignally published by INP