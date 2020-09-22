Stabilize flour price, Buzar directs babus Says APC drama proved opposition only wants to protect vested interest

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed indiscriminate action against the elements involved in the artificial flour crisis and unjust increase in the rate of flour. He directed all-out measures should be taken to stabilize flour price and officers concerned should visit commercial areas to monitor the field situation.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was talking with Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan who called on him at his office. They discussed the availability of wheat and flour in the province.

The chief minister termed the opposition parties’ APC a failed drama, which has again proved that the opposition only wants to protect its personal interests. “The opposition’s APC has ended in a fiasco and the opposition parties have totally ignored the national interests,” he regretted.

The CM emphasized that looters cannot hoodwink the people through their APC drama as the masses are fully aware of the corrupt elements. The rejected elements cannot deceive the conscientious people, he added.

On the occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan stated that the food department is ensuring suitable supply of flour and different steps are taken to ensure its availability at the notified rate. The food department officials are also monitoring the price of flour, he added. The negative politics of the opposition has been exposed through APC and their residual credibility has also ended, he added.

MAULANA TARIQ JAMIL CALLS ON CM

Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and lauded the public-service passion of the chief minister.

The CM appreciated the role played by Maulana Tariq Jamil and other public intellectuals for the eradication of polio and coronavirus and said that Ulema has performed an active role on important issues. The religious scholars and intellectuals have always guided the government at every difficult moment, he opined. Similarly, they have actively worked to protect socio-cultural and moral norms in society.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired an important meeting at his office about the new local government system in which secretary local government and community development gave a briefing about the new local bodies system.

The CM said that a strong local bodies system will solve public problems at the grassroots and a genuine representation will be available to the people through Punjab Local Government Act.

Provincial ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Murad Raas, chief secretary and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office about the performance of the information department. Secretary information briefed the participants about the performance and role of the information department.