Stability of Pakistan is stability of Muslim world: Saudi Ambassador

Seminar on “Contributions of Muslim World in creation of Pakistan”

Staff Reporter

Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia playing vital role in progress of Muslim world and all the Islamic countries must gather on a platform to discuss the issues such as terrorism and devise a policy to eradicate such menaces.

This was the crux of the expressions of the speakers of a seminar on “contributions of the Muslim world in creation of Pakistan: Saudi Arabia as an example” organized by International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) at Faisal Masjid.

The seminar was joined by the KSA Envoy Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliki, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology ( CII), Qibla Ayaz, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed ,Head Muslim League Z, Ejaz ul Haq, Maulana Tahir Ashrfi, IIUI President, Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, IIUI Vice presidents, Executive Director Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue ( IRD), Dr. Husnul Amin, Director General Islamic Research Institute (IRI), Dr. Zia ul Haq, IIUI scholars, faculty members and students.

The activity was jointly organized by IRD, IRI and Faculty of Islamic Studies of the university.

“Stability of Pakistan is stability of Muslim world, KSA and Pakistan have shared joys and grieves” said Nawaf Al-Malki. He said the Saudi Arabia is keen to enhance its economic cooperation with Pakistan. He also hailed CPEC and said that Pakistan is heading towards the destination of prosperity with mention-able pace.

CII Chairman, Qibla Ayaz who is also a former Iqbal fellow of IIUI said that the university was a visible omen of Paki-Saudi strong friendship and cooperation. He added that KSA had always shown himself among the leading ranks for help of Pakistan either it was the matter of atomic bomb explosion or natural disasters.

Ejaz Ul Haq called upon the Muslim world to devise a strategy to curb the menace of terrorism and urged Pakistan and KSA to play further role in this regard. He hailed KSA for appreciating the sacrifices of Pakistan in fight against terrorism.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said that Pakistanis have immense love for the land of KSA and we are thankful to the KSA government who has provided Pakistan with dedicated personalities such as Dr. Al-Draiweesh.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh told in his speech that IIUI was mulling to hold an international moot on this very topic. Talking about Pakistan, KSA ties, he said that the friendship was getting stronger and stronger with the passage of time.

The IIUI President reiterated his resolve that IIUI would remain committed to make Pakistan a country which was dreamt and wished by Qaid e Azam and Allama Iqbal.