Stability in Middle East necessary for both regional, int’l peace: President Mamnoon

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain says peace and stability in Middle East is necessary for both regional and international peace.

He was talking to the ambassador-designate to Syria retired Air Marshal Rashid Kamal and ambassador-designate to Libya retired Maj. Gen. Sajid Iqbal here on Wednesday.

The President hoped that peace and stability in Libya and Syria will be established soon and the people of both countries will have a peaceful and prosperous life.

He directed the ambassadors-designate to make concerted efforts for enhancing bilateral trade and people to people contacts with their respective countries.

He emphasized that there is a need to increase cooperation in different fields in order to further deepen the relations with Syria and Libya.

The President underscored that Pakistan’s position on the situation in Syria is based on the principles on international law and UN charter. He called for protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and hoped that the issue of Syria will be resolved politically.

Orignally published by INP