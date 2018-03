LAHORE :Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, Yao Jing, has said that China cannot afford to lose Pakistan because stability in its neighbourhood is integral to China’s development. He made these remarks while speaking at an interactive policy dialogue organized by Lahore Centre for Peace Research (LCPR) on the topic “Pakistan-China Relations in the 21st century” which was arranged in his honour, said in a press release issued here Saturday.

Orignally published by APP