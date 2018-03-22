Stability in Afghanistan much important for regional connectivity: Tehmina Janjua

ISLAMABAD: National Security Division in collaboration with the CGSS organized a Seminar on “Pakistan: A Land of Opportunities for Central Asian Republics” in Islamabad Wednesday.

National Security Division in collaboration with the Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) arranged a conference on “Pakistan: A Land of Opportunities for Central Asian Republics”.

The aim and focus of the conference was to facilitate the collective exploration of various opportunities and commonalities that can become the foundation for multilateral regional initiatives, which in turn will lead to strong connectivity and diplomatic relations as well as security and economic stability in the region.

Addressing the seminar, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua has said the Chinese initiative of One Belt One Road is a ray of hope to the regional countries to work together and set aside their differences for a prosperous and peaceful future.

She pointed out that Pakistan shares strong connections with the Central Asian Republics and Islamabad is amongst the first countries, which had recognized the Central Asian Republics.

The Foreign Secretary said stability in Afghanistan is of much importance for the regional connectivity.

She said Pakistan supports reconciliation process in Afghanistan as there is no military solution to the conflict. Referring to the Kashmir dispute, Tehmina Janjua said resolution of this long-standing dispute is imperative for regional peace and stability.

She said new era of regional integration had begun, adding having 25-year old diplomatic relations, Pakistan and the Central Asian Countries shared common culture and history. Tehmina Janjua termed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a hope for the region.

Turning to geo-political situation, Tehmina Janjua said emerging multipolar World was a reality.

Ahsan Iqbal Minister of Planning, Development and Reform presented his inaugural address on the topic “China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC): A Futuristic Success”. He stated that Pakistan and Central Asia share a very common cultural and political history. In the present time the bond with the central Asian countries is becoming stronger. We are living in the age of connectivity and network.

This an age where we need to explore the opportunity for connectivity and progress. In our region we have a lot of investment prospects and opportunities. In the 21st century, Asia will contribute 52% of GDP of the global world. This will create opportunities for global economy for growth and investment. Pakistan is uniquely located at the intersection of three regions I.e. South Asia, China and Central Asia. 21st century is the century if geo-economics and Pakistan’s vision 2025, seeks to place the country in the orbit of geo-economics of the Asian region. Pakistan now tends to move towards the geo-economics for connectivity. What matters in the future is the per capita income and the GDP of any country for the growth, development, and prosperity. Pakistan in working hard to become one of the 25 biggest economy of the world.

Dr. Khudoberdi Kholiqnazar- Director, Center for Strategic Studies under the President of Tajikistan, Republic of Tajikistan presented his speech on “Building Regional Synergies to Achieve Peace, Security and Development”. He stated that it is important to take into account the interaction of challenges to the development of countries and the challenges of developing regional economic cooperation.

It is important to promote the formation of economic corridors, in the center of which there are transport and energy arteries, favorable terms of trade providing concentrated commercial types of activity, creating opportunities for business, tourism and other socio-economic activities. He further stated that for the Republic of Tajikistan, security is a priority and it is also important to intensify foreign economic cooperation.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan has started process of joining into the World Trade Organization and simplification of cross border trading is crucial for Uzbekistan’s development. He proposed many industries in which Uzbekistan can collaborate with Pakistan including industries of Oil and Gas industry, chemical, pharmacuticals, food industry, electronic industry and tourism. Mr. Sarmad Ali- President All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) presented his speech on “Role of Media in Promoting Regional Harmony”.

He stated that Media is a significant pillar for connectivity and for that reason, we need a common media corridor. He further stated that today perception is stronger than reality so we need to counter propaganda and criticism and highlight our own reality and break criticism. We need to highlight the true spirit and image of BRI (Belt and Road Initiative). He stated that the formation of a common media corridor will enable us to better understand each other and come closer through exchange programs, culture and information.

Ms. Irina Chernykh- Chief Research Fellow, Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of Republic of Kazakhstan presented her speech on “Potential and Prospects of Intra-Industry Trade in the Region”. She stated that Intra-industry trade must be promoted in the region to explore the untapped potentials of the region.

Baidoletov Nuradil Esenbekovich- Deputy Director, National Institute of Strategic Studies of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kyrgyz Republic presented his speech on “Promoting Regional Integration through Socio-Cultural Exchange Opportunities”.

He stated that Kyrgyzstan pays special attention to the sphere of education and we believe that such joint projects will allow our young generation to receive quality education both in the Kyrgyz Republic and in Pakistan. He also stated that there is need for rapid advancement in economic, cultural, and social integration in the 21st century to promote the cultural exchanges for mutual understanding through a regional common project, i.e. tourism which will provide Pakistan and CARs the opportunities to interact with each other.

Shaukat Tarin- Former Federal Finance Minister and Presently Advisor to the Chairman, Silk Bank presented his speech on “Pakistan on Crossroads of Developing Socio Economic and Financial Relations with People of Central Asian Republics”.

He stated that Pakistan has undergone a massive transformation since the early 1990s and can assist Central Asian Republics in achieving similar transformations. Of this transformation, he discussed three important aspects and bring in a fourth that is currently underway including Banking Sector Reforms, Public Sector Reforms, Worker Remittances and Special Economic Zones – Along CPEC. Mr. Merdan Bayramdurdyyev, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan presented his speech on “Energy Connectivity and Hub of Transit Corridors”.

He stated that the partnership between the two close regions; Pakistan and Central Asia will lead to economic development in many countries, especially Pakistan, which may turn into a transit trade hub. Turkmenistan, on the other side, is emerging as a gateway between the South and Central Asian nations and is working with Pakistan on developing economic and transit trade corridors.

Mustafayev Bakhtiyor Rasulovich- Director, Institute Of Strategic And Interregional Researches Under The President Of The Republic Of Uzbekistan presented his speech on “Regional Policy of Uzbekistan in the Context of Ensuring Stability and Sustainable Development”.

He stated that Uzbekistan is a supporter of the earliest resolution of existing disagreements and strengthening of mutual trust in the region. On the very basis of the principles of good-neighborliness and mutually beneficial partnership our countries will be able to more effectively implement their potential in trade-economic, transport-communication, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the issues of security and stability.

Syed Iftikhar Hussain Babar – Secretary National Security Division, Government of Pakistan presented his speech on “Pakistan: A Land of Opportunities for Central Asian Republics”. He deliberated on the strengths and potentials of Pakistan that it can offer to the Central Asia.

He proposed that increased frequency in visits of trade and business delegations, frequent holding of investment & business, conferences, relaxation in visa formalities, incentives and attractive packages for investments, relaxation in tariffs and taxes in Pakistan and the CARs, start of direct flights, increase in educational, cultural and media exchanges between Pakistan and Central Asia.

Lieutenant General Nasser Khan Janjua HI(M), (Retd)- National Security Advisor his speech on “Prospects of Multilateral Security Cooperation for Multi Dimension Security Issues in the Region”. He stated that today we have come together to collectively carve a way forward for future. We are a blessed region having common religion.

Pakistan and Central Asian region has cultural and historical commonalities and Pakistan can become massive trade corridor for CARs. Pakistan intends to have deepened relations with Central Asia. He stated that the biggest challenge for this region is that the great power rivalries i.e. Russia and China are being aggravated in this region. Afghanistan in the future will be used to checkmate the Central Asian Republics. This is the biggest common challenge that we have to correct and come together to resolve this common threat.

He further stated that to end the suffering of Afghanistan and its people, let’s all seek closure of conflict instead of winning it. Pakistan provides biggest bridge and connectivity to the world. Pakistan and its relationship with Central Asia is a part of Devine management.

Orignally published by NNI