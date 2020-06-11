Stabilising Afghanistan

Sikandar Noorani

DESPITE chaos and fear of bloodshed, some good

omens have emerged on the landscape of war

ridden Afghanistan. Whirlwind tour of US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad seems to be more than usually result-oriented for all peace loving stakeholders. After meeting Pak COAS, US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was seen intensely engaged with Kabul Government and Afghan Taliban to pave the way for much needed intra-Afghan dialogue. This quick shuttling between Islamabad, Kabul and Doha reflects the seriousness mixed with ambitious desperation on part of US to formally wrap up the intriguing chapter of violence. Since inking of US-Taliban peace deal in February this year, reduction in violence could not be ensured on ground.

Besides regular fighting between crippled Afghan forces and well- entrenched Taliban, some gruesome terrorist attacks on a Sikh temple, Hazara community funeral gathering and maternity ward of a hospital claimed by ISKP practically spoiled the probabilities of peace. Message coded in these attacks was not hard to be deciphered. Post electoral dispute over presidency between Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah was another delaying hindrance in the complex journey towards peace. Though, consensus between both sides over sharing the power pie cannot give worthwhile strength to trembling Kabul regime, however, it is radiating some significant signs of unanimity. Unfolding of events so far has confirmed a few important facts.

First, Taliban are the most focused and well-organized stakeholder of Afghanistan in present day scenario. Second, Trump Administration seems desperate for troops withdrawal probably to cash it politically in upcoming presidential election. Third, it is only Pakistan which can play a real stabilizing role in Afghanistan due to commonality of interests and objectives. Fourth, India is playing the role of a peace spoiler by vigorously sponsoring terrorists and proxies primarily to maintain a coercive foothold on Afghan soil to bleed Pakistan. While having close ties with India, it is well-known to the US that Indian horses cannot win a race on Afghan tracks. An exit or withdrawal in a tighter timeline cannot be achieved by playing with the fire of misguided violence. Kabul palace absolutely lacks guts to hold ground against battle hardened, motivated and deep rooted Taliban fighters. Politically weak Ashraf Ghani and divided non-Taliban elements might suck the sweet drink of power and authority but they lack the will to sweat in a harder ground task.

New Delhi, over a period of time, proved its worth as a regional spoiler, proxy player and terror sponsoring destabilizing force which can never be trusted upon to extinguish the fire of violence. Recent horn locking with China at Ladakh borders and arrogant application of dirty pressure tactics against a smaller country like Nepal painted New Delhi in more unpleasant horrible shades. World has seen and undeniably acknowledged that only Pakistan is giving a healing touch to bleeding Afghanistan at this critical juncture. This brotherly Pak-Afghan connection has a long history stretched over a length of more than four decades. Pakistan is a home for more than three million Afghan refugees. Centuries old thick relations of blood, faith and culture prevailing on both sides of border can never be turned into a permanent animosity.

Desperate Indian investment on racial hatemonger elements and multiple terrorist groups though ignited the flames of disunity, however, majority of public on either side believes on peaceful coexistence with enhanced cooperation on mutually agreed objectives. Washington, after playing with fire for two decades, has realized that solution to the self-created crisis lies in acting upon Pak advice. Dialogue, political engagement and governance through genuine local stakeholders must be preferred over past flawed policy of violence. Direct or indirect presence of India, being an unnatural factor, in present Afghan governing mechanism will be liable to serious consequences. After crossing many redlines with Pakistan on eastern front, how India can portray itself as a pious guardian of peace at western borders. It is an undeniable fact that fascist Modi regime had declared a war on Pakistan at multiple fronts. Decision makers at Islamabad are very clear that any unusual role of India in Afghanistan will be a direct threat to Pak security and overall regional peace. Recent Kabul tour of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa alongside rapid shuttle diplomacy of Zalmay Khalilzad is a clear proof of Pakistan’s unflinching commitment to regional peace and Afghanistan’s stability. Persistent terrorism has remained a common Pak-Afghan suffering since long.

As compared to Indian manipulative policies of investing in unwanted terrorist circles, Pakistan is pursuing a challenging strategy of stabilizing Afghanistan through diplomatic, economic and administrative support in hour of need. Indian manipulated delay in prisoners’ swap imposed by Kabul regime is likely to melt as the green signal for intra-Afghan dialogue from Taliban chief reflects a definite positive turn in the course. Coming days will dawn with significant acceleration on path of peace restoration. It is a common Pak-Afghan objective and millions of refugees too desire a pleasant return to their homeland. Policy of working in silos must be curbed by tying the loose ends in complex bond of bilateral Af-Pak relations.

Mere restoration of peace without economic revival, improved governance and socio-political uplift might prove a bookish arrangement to hardcore crisis. It is no time to leave unfilled exploitable vacuum for ever ready manipulator like India. Peace spoiling terrorist attacks might be opted by the usual enemy to reverse the game. Rapid slipping of Afghan sands from palms and sinking of deep investment in multiple terrorist groups are hard to digest for trigger happy decision makers at New Delhi. A nerve testing battle is being fought by Pakistan on multiple fronts to guarantee a secure and prosperous future on both sides of western border. Indian snake will strike again to avenge the injured tail! Challenge is turning more complex and the value of stakes justify the highest degree of vigilance on all fronts! A unified Pak-Afghan struggle is the key to stabilize the war ridden lands!

—The writer is a free lancer who often contributes in national newspapers.