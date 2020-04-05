STA announces to open all markets from April 14

STAFF REPORTER

KARACHI Sindh Traders Alliance on Sunday announced to open all markets across the province from April 14. Sindh Traders’ Alliance member Sheikh Habib in a statement said that they have decided to cooperate with the Sindh government during the lockdown situation and has taken back their earlier decision of opening the markets from April 6. “We have decided to cooperate with the Sindh government. So, therefore all markets across the province would now open from April 14,” he said in a statement. All Karachi Tajir Ittehad chairman Atiq Mir on Thursday had said that complete lockdown is causing huge losses to the traders. Expressing his views, while talking in ARY News’s programme Bakhabar Savera he said, the traders are not against the government’s decision of lockdown, but they should be allowed to work two or three days atleast a week. ” We are concerned about the situation of daily-wage labours.” Mir said, the traders are very much aware of the current situation amid coronavirus spread and added that they want to see the country prosper.