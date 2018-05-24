Managing Director (MD) of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Taha Ahmed Farooqi has called upon the Chinese contractor to perform cleaning in the Bhittaiabad – district Malir, within two days. He said this while visiting Bhittaiabad along with Secretary of SSWMB Nadir Khan and other officials concerned, said a statement on Wednesday. He has also directed the contractor to increase the number of dust bin in Bhittaiabad and ensure door-to-door collection of garbage.
The MD said that he will revisit the Bhittaiabad on coming Friday to review the cleaning work. —APP
SSWMB MD directs to perform cleaning in Bhittaiabad
