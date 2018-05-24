SSWMB MD directs to perform cleaning in Bhittaiabad

Managing Director (MD) of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Taha Ahmed Farooqi has called upon the Chinese contractor to perform cleaning in the Bhittaiabad – district Malir, within two days. He said this while visiting Bhittaiabad along with Secretary of SSWMB Nadir Khan and other officials concerned, said a statement on Wednesday. He has also directed the contractor to increase the number of dust bin in Bhittaiabad and ensure door-to-door collection of garbage.

The MD said that he will revisit the Bhittaiabad on coming Friday to review the cleaning work. —APP

Related