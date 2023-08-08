Rich tributes were paid to the eminent nuclear scientist of international repute Late Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan for his valuable services to make the country invincible. Posthumous “The Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Peace Award” was presented to him in a grand ceremony held by Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association (AMUOBA) and Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) jointly at a local hotel. Mr. Khan’s daughter Dr. Dina Khan received the award. In the ceremony, a gold medal was also given to Lady Hendrina Khan, wife of Dr. Qadeer Khan, which was also received by their daughter Dr. Dina. On the occasion, a souvenir book

“The Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Peace Award presented to Dr. A.Q. Khan”, featuring Dr. Khan’s family and his social services was also launched. Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Dina Khan, daughter of Dr. AQ Khan, said, “I will continue the mission of my father who was involved in so many projects. If I did at least one, it means I lived a life that has not gone to waste. We need to work together for the development of the country and nation, paying no attention to differences. Education is the primary thing required for growth as a nation and country.

My father wanted to do many things but he was not allowed to do it. His knowledge and skill were wasted.She underscored that my father appointed me the chairperson of AQ Hospital of AQ Foundation, which is a family foundation, but the hospital has been high-jacked.

There is a misappropriation of funds in the name of Dr. AQ Khan at the hospital.Appreciating the services of Dr. AQ khan, Chancellor SSUET, and President AMUOBA, Jawaid Anwar said that the renowned scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan made history by empowering Pakistan with nuclear energy. Not only do Pakistanis revere Dr. Qadeer but also the whole Muslim Umma acknowledges his greatness.

The Mufti e Aazam of Saudi Arabia called him the hero of the Islamic world, which truly reflects the sentiments of the entire Muslim Umma. Nuclear power given by Dr. Qadeer not only restored the confidence of the nation but also balanced the power in the region. Defence institutions and security agencies fully cooperated and supported the successful operation of Chaghi, which was indeed a great achievement of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan’s team and nation.He said that Mohsin e Pakistan, Dr. Qadeer Khan faced great difficulties and pressures in his struggle to make Pakistan invincible, but despite all the sufferings, Dr. Qadeer Khan did not compromise on patriotism and beyond doubt, he was a true patriot. Such a daring and brave person born in centuries.Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, said that Dr. Qadeer Khan believed that the advancement of science should be dedicated to uplifting the lives of people and promoting cooperation among nations. Despite facing numerous challenges, Dr. Khan never wavered from his pursuit of peace and his commitment to building bridges between nations, fostering scientific collaboration was truly exemplary.

His vision of a world free from the threat of nuclear weapons serves as an enduring inspiration to us all.Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, said that Sir Syed University has decided to set up “Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan Chair” at the university to promote research and innovation in the field of science and technology. We believe that this initiative will provide a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and capacity building, and it will be established through generous cooperation and support of the corporate sector. A strong endowment fund is being created to ensure the chair’s sustainability and longer-term impact.He appreciated the editors of the souvenir book

“The Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Award presented to Dr. AQ Khan” Mr. Saqib Jawaid and Mr. Shahid Saleem for their untiring creative work in compiling and editing the book that was also launched on the occasion.Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Lt. Gen. (R) Moinuddin Haider said that Dr. AQ Khan took us out of fear by making Pakistan the first nuclear power of the Islamic world. Bashir Jan Muhammad said that the country is secure today because of Dr. Qadeer Khan’s efforts.

Renowned businessman, Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi, said that Pakistan’s literacy rate is too low. There is no chance of growth and development without education. Dr. Qadeer laid more emphasis on education.