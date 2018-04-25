SSUET organizes seminar on historical aspects, future prospects of biomedical research

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology – SSUET’s departments of Biomedical Engineering and

Bioinformatics organized a seminar on “Historical Aspects and Future Prospects of Biomedical Research” at the campus.

Guest speaker Professor of Pathophysiology Faculty of Medicine Johannes Gutenberg University, Germany, Prof.Dr.Joachim W.Herzig explained the reasons why experimental research had not been possible for many centuries, said a statement on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion he said there are always several layers of reality.

If you believe in absolute reality that means you believe in absolute truth and authority and one can only approach reality through hypothesis and validation, although some hypothesis cannot be proven, he added.

He pointed out that an experiment is an orderly procedure carried out with the goal of verifying, refuting or establishing the validity of a hypothesis.

He said that experiments provide insight into cause and effect by demonstrating what outcome occurs when a particular factor is manipulated.

Highlighting the role of intellectuals Herzig said the enlightenment was a cultural movement of intellectuals in 17th century.

The purpose was to reform the society, using reason, challenge ideas grounded in tradition and faith, and advance knowledge through the scientific method, including experiments.

Intellectuals promoted scientific thought, skepticism and intellectual interchange and opposed superstition, intolerance and the abuse of power.

Earlier Chairman Bioinformatics, Prof. Dr. M. A. Haleem presented the welcome address and introduced the guest speaker—.APP

