SSUET , MCB sign MoU for strategic collaboration

The Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) has entered into a strategic collaboration and agreement with the Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) for services that included fee collection and improvement of technologies.

The MoU provides both the organizations with an opportunity to work together to develop and expand a framework of general banking, fee collection system as well as to establish and implement joint efforts to bridge the gap between banking industry and academia, said a statement on Monday. The MoU was signed by Muhammad Azfar Alam Nomani, Head RGB – South MCB and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal Haque, Vice Chancellor of SSUET. At the signing ceremony, Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar stressed the need for greater collaboration between the two organizations and proposed different initiatives to strengthen the link between the banking industry and the academic sector. Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Azfar Alam Nomani, Head RGB – South MCB said that the MCB is one of the largest and innovative banks in Pakistan that provides a variety of financial products to help equip their clients with the knowledge and skill required to reduce poverty.— APP

