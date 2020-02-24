SSUET holds Hajj balloting

The Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) held 19th Hajj Balloting for the employees on Monday and 4 employees were declared successful for Hajj pilgrimage. The ceremony was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Valiuddin. According to the draws Uzma Atique (Office Assistant), Abdul Baist (Office Assistant), Zubair Ahmed (Electrical Supervisor) and Fayyaz Ali (Lecturer, Software Engineering) were declared eligible. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali uddin congratulated the 4 lucky employees who were declared successful in the Hajj balloting. He urged them to pray for the prosperity of the university, country and Muslim Ummah during Hajj. Registrar Engr. Syed Sarfraz Ali conducted the ceremony.–PR