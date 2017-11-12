SSUET assured of resolution of problems

District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Chairman Mueed Anwar has assured resolution of problems, proper sanitation and clean environment in Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) and its surroundings.

The civil society could play its due role in that regard, he added.

He expressed these views during a visit to inspect cleanliness being carried out SSUET and its surroundings.

The DNC chairman was accompanied by Superintendent Engineer (SE) East Shafiqu Ur Rehman, besides Registrar of SSUET and Director Student Affairs.

The civic condition of district had improved due to new municipal leadership, Anwar said. “We are committed to resolve issues of public.”

He also discussed a number of issues with the SSUET administration including parking facilities for students. He said that all problems could be resolved with collective efforts. —APP

