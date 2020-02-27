SSUET arranges Job Fair

City Reporter Guidance Centre of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with Computer Engineering Department organized Job Fair 2020 at the campus in which more than 90 renowned companies of the country participated and set up their stalls to facilitate students in terms of sharing information and preparing them for availing the job opportunities. A large number of students, faculty including Convenor Guidance Centre, Mr. SirajKhilji, Chairperson CED, Dr. Shakeel Ahmed and others attended the event. Chief Guest of the event,Mr. ZubairBajwa, Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry along with Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Registrar SSUET, Syed Sarfraz Ali inaugurated the Jobfair 2020 by cutting the ribbon. Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Chief Guest, Vice President FPCCI, Mr. ZubairBajwa said that the youth is our future. It is impossible for all to have a job. You must focus on entrepreneurship, which is well demanded in the contemporary world. Chancellor SSUET Jawaid Anwar said, “The purpose of holding this job fair at the campus was to facilitate students to meet potential employers in an informal setting.