SSUET admissions with online applications

The Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology is offering admissions in a wide range of disciplines. Online Aptitude test for BS has been scheduled from 22 July to 26 July 2020, for MS and PhD from 8 August to 9 August 2020 and for BSc Engineering Technology from 15 August to 16 August 2020. Last date for submission of application forms is 20 July 2020. Interested candidates may apply online for 6 engineering disciplines ie Electronic, Computer, Civil, Biomedical, Telecommunication and Electrical Engineering and 12 BS programs ie Architecture, Business Administration, Civil Engineering Technology, Electronic Engineering Technology, Electrical Engineering Technology, Bioinformatics, Biomedical Science, Computer Science, Information Technology, Mobile Communication & Security, Mathematics and Software Engineering. Similarly, SSUET is offering admission in postgraduate program and candidates may apply in the disciplines of Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Mathematics and Telecommunication Engineering for Master’s program, while they may apply in the disciplines of Biomedical Engineering, Computer Engineering and Electronic Engineering for PhD program. SSUET online admissions portal is operational in order to facilitate candidates. Follow the guidelines given on admission portal to complete the admissions application process. Download your application form from SSUET website (www.ssuet.edu.pk: admissions.ssuet.edu.pk)