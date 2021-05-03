SSU HQs declared as vaccination center for cops

The SSU Headquarters has been declared amongst the COVID-19 vaccination centers for police personnel on the directives of Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Three other locations, DIGP East Office, DIGP West Office and Police Hospital Garden have also been dedicated as vaccination centres for police personnel.

The vaccination of police personnel at the center has been initiated. DSP Rao Aslam of SSU Headquarters was the first to have been vaccinated.

The aim to establish vaccination centers was to protect the lives of police personnel as they are vulnerable and working as front line worker against the pandemic.

Moreover, police personnel were being vaccinated from 09:00 am to 4:00 pm at the center.

DIG S&ESD Maqsood Ahmed paid visit at the SSU Vaccination Center and analyzed the arrangements and expressed satisfaction over the measures taken to vaccinate the police personnel safely.

The Deputy Inspector Geneal (DIG) Security expressing his views said that it was the need of the hour to establish vaccination centers for police personnel as they were playing an effective role in the war against pandemic by risking their lives at the front line.