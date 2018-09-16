SSU holds entry test for more than 3000 candidates

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology held Entry Test for the academic year 2019 under pleasant atmosphere in a well-disciplined manner at Karachi Expo Centre in which more than 3000 candidates appeared for the bachelor’s degree programme.

The 2-hour test was held on time and a large number of candidates from Gilgit, Biltistan and Azad Kashmir besides other parts of the four provinces appeared in the test.

Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Jawaid Anwar, visited the examination centre and appraised arrangements of the authorities concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that Sir Syed University prepares future leaders to succeed in the competitive world of professionals with their extra ordinary skills and outstanding abilities. The university has established itself as a globally recognized destination for academic excellence. With career-focused education, SSUET prides itself for having the best and brightest faculty to commit to the highest global standards.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal Haque pointed out that keeping the new emerging trends, the university endeavors to introduce new technologies to meet the growing market demands—NNI

