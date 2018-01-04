SSU to ensure foolproof security of foreigners

Staff Reporter

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Capt (Retd) Amin Wains said on Wednesday the prime objective for establishment of special security unit (SSU) was to ensure foolproof security of foreigners working at various development projects.

Addressing the passing out parade of SSU’s second batch consisting of 230 personnel here at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh, he said the modern training as per international standard was imparted to SSU personnel in one month.

The CCPO said that professional trainers of elite force had imparted training of multiple target engagement, counter field assassination, anti-hostage and provision of first aid in case of injuries during operations to the SSU officials.

Appreciating the performance of SP Headquarters Atif Nazir for imparting latest training, Amin Wains said that the training modules of Lahore police can easily be compared with any other training modules of foreign countries.

He said that further reforms were being introduced in investigation, operations and other departments of police, adding that after passing out of SSU personnel, force from the police stations would not be deployed on roads to maintain law and order in the city.

The SSU officials acquired complete expertise about modern methods of VIP protection, the CCPO said and added that city police was utilizing its all resources to ensure peace, law and order.

Later, the CCPO distributed awards among inspectors and other officials for their outstanding performance.