SSU arrests 18 terrorists, recover weapons in 10 raids in 2017

SAMAR ABBAS

Special Security Unit officers including Commandos in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies took active part in 10 raids against terrorists and as a result 18 terrorists were arrested and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition including SMGs, Repeater Guns, Rifles and Pistols recovered from their possession during the Year-2017. The arrested terrorists were also affiliated with banned outfits involved in attacking on law enforcement agencies, police officials and political personalities.

As many as 100 SSU Commandos have also provided security to participants on the Multinational Exercise Aman at PNS Nigraan and on the occasion of 70th Independence Day of Pakistan at Mazar-e-Quaid.

On different religious occasions including Youm-e-Ali, Muharram-ul-Haram, Chehlum Hazrat Imam-Hussain A.S & 12th Rabi-ul-Awal the Special Security Unit Commandos have provided security as IGP Reserve Force.

The Special Security Unit have made adequate security arrangements during the visit of foreign dignitaries including Sayedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, Prince Karim Agha Khan, delegation of France, Royal family of Malaysia and in funeral prayers of Dr. Rauth Pfau.

Apart from this SSU Commandos have also made effective security arrangements for VVIPs/VIPs and Dignitaries during their visit in Province of Sindh. Special Security Unit have provided awareness about the measures to be adopted in case of hostile situations under program Hostile Environment Awareness Training to Karachi University, Sindh University, City Bank and Pakistan Institute of Management, which were attended by students, teachers, bank staff and officers of the institution.

US Consul General Ms. Grace W. Shelton, Security Officers delegation from Germany, Switzerland, Japan, UK, USA, China, UAE, Qatar, Kingdom Saudi Arabia, 37 participants of 23rd Batch of Mid-Career Management Course Quetta, 45 participants of 21st Batch of Senior Management Course at National Institute of Management, 35 Under Training ASsP, Commanding Officer of PNS Bahadur and Commander Pakistan Navy Shooting School have visited the Special Security Unit Headquarters and commended the professional policing standard maintained in the SSU with reference to course of work in management, administration and counter terrorism operations. They also observed that the SSU is a world class law enforcement outfit in the Sindh Police.

It is pertinent to mention here that Japanese diplomats also visited SSU Headquarter and sought assistance from Special Security Unit for preparation of Security Plan and arrangements for next Olympic Games in Japan.

SSU Commandos have successfully participated and acquired professional training courses at different training institutions of Pakistan Army, Navy and Police. The training centres where advanced professional training were provided are NCTC Pabbi Kharian, ATTC Simly Dam, NSOTC Nathia Gali and Nation Police Academy, Islamabad.

SSU organized Seminars on Dengue Virus, Chikungunya, Blood / BMD tests and awareness program on Diabetes for better health and physical fitness of SSU Commandos in collaboration with Essa Laboratories and Roche Pakistan Limited, in which large number of SSU officers and commandos including lady commandos participated.. Special Security Unit Commandos won 25 Medals in International/National Sports Competitions, Commando Arsalan Anwar won 09 Medals (02 Gold, 01 Silver and 06 Bronze), 2nd Position in World IDPA and 3rd Position in Asia Cup Shooting Competition, Commando Abdul Shakoor won 07 Medals (02 Gold, 01 Silver and 04 Bronze), 3rd Position in Asia Cup Shooting Competitions, Commando Abdullah Khan won 04 Medals (02 Gold, 01 Silver and 01 Bronze) in Shooting Competitions and Commando Abdullah Khan also won Mr. South Title and Mr. Karachi 2nd Position in Body Building Competitions, Commando Khan Saeed Afridi won 3 Medals (Gold Medals) in Martial Arts including World Martial Art Championship held in Thailand, Commando Amir Bangash won 01 Bronze Medal and Lady Commando Rubab Kanwal won 01 Silver Medal in Shooting Competition. The President Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mr. Mamnoon Hussain appreciated the professional capabilities of Special Security Unit and congratulated Commandant Special Security Unit Mr. Maqsood Ahmed and Commandos for their achievements. The Inspector General of Police Sindh also announced Commendatory Certificate-I alongwith Cash Reward for their future encouragement.