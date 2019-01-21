SSTPSR celebrates Founders’ Day

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Sargodhian Spirit Trust Public School, Rashidabad (SSTPSR) celebrated Founders Day at Rashidabad today. Mr Asad Qaisar, Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

While addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest appreciated the efforts of the Sargodhian Old Boys Association (SOBA) and congratulated the Principal and all the faculty members on their commendable work for the institution. He advised students to be focused, have aim in life and strive to achieve it. He added that teaching is a noble profession and the teachers play a pivotal role in transforming the lives of young minds and making them useful citizens of the country.

The event was celebrated with the vivid and vibrant performances of boys who presented folk dances and also put up a great acrobatic show by the students of the school.

The Chief Guest awarded the outstanding students with prizes, trophies and certificates.

The Sargodhian Spirit Trust is a nonprofit organization formed by Sargodha Old Boy’s Association (Alumni of the PAF College, Sargodha) with the objective of establishing educational centers of excellence in all provinces of Pakistan. It reflects the resolve of the Sargodhians to pay back for the quality education that they received at their alma mater by giving deserving brilliant students from all over the country an opportunity to receive quality education at Sargodhian Spirit Trust Public School Rashidabad.

The school offers free education to deserving students from under privileged sections of society.

Earlier, the Principal Air Commodore (Retd) Nayyar Qayum Khawja in his address expressed gratitude to all the honorable guests and underscored the landmark achievement made by the school. He highlighted the splendid success of SST students in Cambridge International Examinations wherein SST students bagged positions from regional to national level.

He further encouraged and appreciated student’s splendid performances in extracurricular activities and sports.

