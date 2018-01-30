The Supreme Court has granted a three-day deadline to Sindh Police for arresting suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar in connection with the killing of Naqeebullah, a resident of Waziristan, who was among four suspected terrorists who were killed in a staged encounter with Malir police on January 13.

A question arises why the Sindh police are failing to arrest Rao Anwar? Are they anticipating for another fake encounter? It is injustice with the victim Nageebullah that Rao Anwar is still on the run. It is my appeal to the government to catch him because we want terrorists to be caught not innocents to be killed.

NAMEER GHAFOOR

Kech

