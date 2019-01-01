SSP Rao Anwar retires

Staff Reporter

SSP Rao Anwar retired on the first day of the 2019 after serving 37 years in Sindh police department, sources said Tuesday.

Rao Anwar had joined Sindh police department as Assistant Sub-Inspector in 1982 and was serving as Senior Superintendent of Police Malir, Karachi since killing of Naqeebullah in January 2018.

The alleged extra judicial killing of Mehsood, a native of South Waziristan, in Karachi had triggered countrywide protests. The officer had denied his involvement in the killing, stating that he was not present at the sight of the alleged murder.

Rao Anwar was known as the “encounter specialist” of the Sindh Police. From 1992 to 1999, Rao Anwar played a main role in the operations against the Muttahida Quami Movement in Karachi.

When the Pakistan People’s Party came into power in 2008, Rao Anwar returned to Karachi. He was promoted from inspector to deputy superintendent of police and then to superintendent of police within a short space of time in 2008.

