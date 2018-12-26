SSP operations orders crackdown on beggars

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations has ordered to launch a crackdown on beggars in Islamabad.

As per details, the decision has been taken in light of increasing hurdles due to rapid increase in the number of beggars in the federal capital.

Police teams have been setup for the arrest of beggars in Islamabad, which will submit its progress report on daily basis into the matter.

On the other hand, the government of Sindh had also decided to launch crackdown on professional beggars in Karachi.

The decision was taken in a high level meeting, in which CM Murad was briefed by Additional IG Karachi Dr Ameer Shaikh that there was a drug mafia and other mafias behind the street crimes. He said those who were running the racket of beggars in the city were also involved in street crimes.

The chief minister had directed the IG police to launch operation against drug mafia, including the peddlers and addicts.

It is pertinent to mention that rackets of beggars also use minor kids in sweltering and freezing weathers for their personal interest.

They have invented several new methods to get money from people. According to a report, number of beggars has doubles in three years.—NNI

