SSP Operations Lahore awarded Rs100,00 cash reward for outstanding performance

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday awarded Rs 100,000 cash reward and appreciation certificate to SSP Operations Lahore Muntazir Mehdi for showing outstanding performance, hardworking and commitment.

Police spokesman said that this is the great honor for Punjab Police specially Lahore Police for getting such award from Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

CCPO Lahore Capt. (R) Muhammad Amin Wains along with other police officers have congratulated SSP operations Muntazir Mehdi for such a great achievement.