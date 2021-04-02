SSP, cops booked in ‘fake encounter’ case

Additional Session Judge (ASJ) Sukkur on Friday ordered registration of cases against nine police officials, including the SSP Sukkur, for killing a suspect in a ‘fake encounter’.

Muhammad Mithal had stated in the petition that six months ago Imdad Tino, his son, resident of Kandhra, had surrendered to police in connection with a crime.

“But the police killed my son in a ‘fake encounter’ instead,” the petitioner told the court.

After hearing the arguments, the judge ordered the cases against the SSP and the policemen. —INP