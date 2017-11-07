SSP awards best performing officials of Special Branch

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani on Monday awarded the police officials of Special Branch for showing excellent performance.

A special ceremony was held to award these police officials at office of Special Branch which was also attended by AIG (Special Branch) Muhammad Ilyas, SP (Special Branch) Irsala Saleem and other police officials.

The SSP gave cash prizes and commendation certificates to Sub-Inspector Hazaoor Bux, Assistant Sub-Inspector Fareed,Â Â Head Constable Zia Ullah Bajwa, Constables Qasim, Rifat, Shabbir Ahmed, Jehanzeb and Naseem. SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani said that hard work always brings success and Accountability in any department brings improvement in its performance. He said such awards are being given as encouragement to best performing officials and this process would continue in future. —APP

