SSP Anwar removed, put on ECL

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Senior police official Rao Anwar, who is under scrutiny over his involvement in the alleged extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, was removed from his post as the senior superintendent of police Malir on Saturday.

The decision was taken by Sindh Inspector General of Police A.D. Khowaja soon after an enquiry committee looking into the alleged murder of Mehsud submitted its initial report to the Sindh police on Saturday morning.

“The committee is of unanimous opinion that in order to ensure fair and transparent enquiry of the incident and investigation into the case, SSP Malir Rao Anwar and SP Investigation-II East Altaf Sarwar Malik may be transferred and placed under suspension,” reads the press release issued by IGP Khowaja, adding that a letter has been sent to the Sindh government chief secretary to suspend Anwar and Malik.

The committee has also recommended that Anwar and Malik be placed on the Exit Control List. A letter to this effect has been sent to the Interior Ministry.

A notification regarding the transfer of Rao Anwar says: “Mr Anwar Ahmed Khan, an officer of Sindh Police (BS-18), Senior Superintendent of Police, District Malir, Karachi Range, is transferred and directed to report to CPO Sindh, Karachi with immediate effect and until further orders.” The same notification also states that SP Malik has been removed from his post and given the same directives.