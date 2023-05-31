SSP Anoosh Masood reiterates proper care of incarnated women

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Anoosh Masood on Tuesday said that 15 women had been arrested in Punjab,

Addressing a press conference, she dismissed reports of ill-treatment of women prisoners as “absolutely false” and “unnecessary”.

“No man can enter the premises [where they are kept],” she said, assuring that they were being provided with all necessary medical treatment.

Ms Masood also clarified that among them, PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid was being allowed to meet the visitors as she was on judicial remand, but the rest could not be allowed as they were “jailed for identification parades”.

On Monday, Ms Masood quashed the PTI’s allegation about misbehaviour with women in jail.

Ms Anoosh vehemently denied any mistreatment of women prisoners, stressing that every woman in their custody was being taken care of.She stated, “There is no question of misbehaving with women in jail.”

Ms Anoosh assured the public that she had met the women individually and

provided necessary facilities, particularly addressing the concerns of Khadija Shah, who reportedly had medical issues.

“We have met Khadija Shah, who has medical problems, and facilities have been provided to those who require assistance,” she stated.