SSGC has Zero tolerance on gas theft, MD SSGC

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Amin Rajput, Acting MD, SSGC has reiterated that there is Zero tolerance on Gas theft as it impacts severely on SSGC’s financial bottom line which is one of the main cause of our lines losses, usually called as UFG. He said that LNG is the fuel of the future and its availability is indispensable to bridge the demand-supply gap of natural gas as well as overcoming energy crisis in the country. In this regards he said, SSGC has developed the requisite pipeline infrastructure for transmitting RLNG volumes.

AMD, SSGC made these remarks while talking to the members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) in a meeting organized by the Association at KATI’s Head Office in Karachi. In the meeting the AMD was accompanied by SSGC’s Dr. Ejaz Ahmed, SGM (Customer Services), Saeed Larik, ASGM (Distribution – North), Brigadier (R) Mohammad Abuzar, Director General, Security Services and Control Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO), Shehryar Kazmi, GM (Billing, Kamran Naji, GM( D South) and Major (R) Muhammad Hussain, DGM (Coordination).

The KATI team expressed their concern that most of the investors / industrialists had plans to invest in Karachi but due to non availability of gas they did not come forward for the investment. President KATI, Mr. Tarik Malik said the gas pressure has increased and become better than before that has resulted in increase in general productions. He stressed the need for uninterrupted gas supply and hoped that SSGC would look on top priority at the gas pressure and availability issues faced by the industrial sector.

In a reply to a query about supply of RLNG to the industries in Sindh, the AMD SSGC said that in near future, RLNG will be transmitted / distributed as allocated by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) to SSGC’s franchise, thereafter, we will be able to supply gas to the industrial sector of our franchise provinces. This will result in elimination of weekly closure of gas to the industrial sector.

While, replying to the questions of Media persons he said that we have zero tolerance for gas theft because this is very serious issue of UFG which is severely impacting SSGC’s financial bottom line.

Brigadier (R) Mohammad Abuzar, Director General of SSGC’s newly established SS and CGTO Department dilated on various sections of the Gas (Theft and Recovery) Act, 2016 that was passed by the National Assembly. The Act, he said, calls for penalizing offenders involved in gas theft and related crimes by imposing imprisonment up to 14 years and fine up to Rs. 10 million. Brigadier (R) Abuzar said that the approval of Gas Act, formation of gas utility courts for prosecuting gas thieves in Sindh and Balochistan and formation of Gas Police Station dedicated for the said purpose, have helped SSGC in intensifying crackdowns on gas thieves. DG (SS&CGTO) said that for meaningful results, SS&CGTO Department has been structured on more result-oriented lines, whereby experienced civilians and law enforcement officials are taking care of gas theft intelligence and prosecution and operations wings of the Department.