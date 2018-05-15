SSGC wins ‘best stall award’ at POGEE

Lahore

SSGC made a strong presence at the 16th Pakistan Oil and Gas Conference or POGEE, held at the Lahore Expo Centre from 10th to 12th May 2018. The Company had erected an aesthetically designed booth that showcased its key transmission and distribution projects through cut out maps of its franchise areas of Sindh and Balochistan, combining them with some of the CSR projects it runs. The booth won the ‘Best Stall Award’ at the mega event which was the manifestation of the hard work and ingenuity displayed by the Corporate Communication Department in designing it. SSGC was represented at the 3-day conference-cum-exhibition by Shahbaz Islam, Head of Corporate Communications, Saud-ul-Hasan, Accounts Manager and Sadaf Abbas, Dy. Manager. The SSGC representatives networked with the delegates from local and international oil and gas sector and detailed them with some of the transmission, distribution and CSR projects the Company has been undertaking. The booth was also dominated by two SMD screens on which the Company’s Corporate and LNG documentaries were screened.—PR