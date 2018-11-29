SSGC teams conduct raids on illegal gas connections

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A joint team comprising SSGC’s Counter Gas Theft Operations (CGTO) and Customer Relations departments (CRD) conducted raids on miscreants involved in blatant use of gas theft in the Company’s franchise areas in Sindh and Balochistan.

The joint team conducted around thirteen raids of late in Karachi, Quetta and its surroundings and made numerous illegal disconnections. In Lyari, Karachi, a raid was conducted against the culprits involved in gas theft through fake meters in Usman Tarrace and Zohra Arcade. In Jacobabad district, CGTO carried out a raided in a main Market in Thul where culprits Nek Muhammad Jamali and Sab Nonari were using gas for power generation for running 42 KVA heavy generator by puncturing a 4 inch dia. gas pipeline. The culprits in doing so were selling electricity to more than 20 shops in the market on commercial basis. The CGTO team disconnected illegal gas line and confiscated the generator, while shifting it to a Police Station in the jurisdiction of the Thul town. FIR has been lodged against the culprits and claim have been raised. On the other hand in Quetta, a raid was conducted on a Tandoor shop where the culprits were stealing gas from the main line to run their business.

Share on: WhatsApp