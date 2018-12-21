SSGC seeks court help to settle pending cases

Staff Reporter

Karachi

SSGC has filed a petition with the Honorable High Court of Sindh to expedite pending cases related to short supply of gas, theft of natural gas and billing.

These cases have been unresolved for quite some time and the Company has sought the Court’s assistance for their quick redressal.

Acting on SSGC’s plea, the Honorable divisional bench of Sindh High Court, Karachi comprising of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Agha Faisal instructed the Registrar, Session judges and other parties to submit their written replies to the Court by January 15, 2019.

It is pertinent to note that National Assembly passed a Gas (Theft and Recovery) Act 2016 to stem crimes related to gas theft and recovery by imposing various penalties.

