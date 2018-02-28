SSGC seals 4 law breaking CNG stations

There has been no-let up in the SSGC’s drive against the menace of gas theft. The Company, as part of its ongoing Operation Grift, continued its raids on those CNG stations in Hyderabad and Badin, which were carrying on their businesses even during official closures of these pumps.

The SSGC Control Gas Theft Operations (CGTO) team in coordination with the Company’s Customer Relations Department, FIR Cell and SSGC Police Force sealed four CNG stations for a period of 48 hours.

These pumps included Al-Falah CNG Stations located on Hyderabad by-pass, Rafiq CNG at the Super Highway, Noriabad’s Kohistan CNG station and Badin’s Baba CNG station. The team also warned the law breakers that if they would continue to open their facilities despite closures, they would be liable for punishment under the Gas (Theft and Recovery Act) 2016.

The CGTO team also con-ducted a raid on a garment factory of Karachi where miscreants were using gas on domestic connections for commercial purposes such as power generation. The team found the miscreants using 440 cubic feet per hour of gas from the direct line.

The team disconnected the illegal connection and raised claims against the wrong-doers in accordance with the load consumed. The customers were also advised to apply for the LNG connection for commercial usage. —Agencies

Related